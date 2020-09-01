For the first time in Guernsey’s history, voters will cast their ballot on an island-wide basis.

The old system - where you would vote for candidates in your district - was replaced during a referendum in 2018.

Over 31,000 people who signed up to this year's Electoral Roll will be presented with a ballot paper that could potentially have over 100 candidates.

You will then have the choice to vote for up to 38 candidates, as that is the number of Deputies in the new States of Guernsey.