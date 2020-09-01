Jersey Opera House will stay closed until spring next year. Shows that were scheduled for the coming months have now been cancelled or postponed. The Opera House says it is "too soon" to consider an opening date and is continuing to issue refunds for cancelled shows.

The theatre has thanked its audience for their "patience and understanding" as refunds are being carried out remotely and by reduced staff.

We also have to consider the financial viability of opening under social distancing guidelines which currently when the fees, travel, accommodation costs and reduced seating capacity are factored in, make the situation unfeasible.

The Opera House says it remains optimistic about the future and is focused on ensuring that it can provide an atmosphere that will make its customers and artists feel confident, comfortable and safe when it reopens.

The theatre was illuminated red on 6 July to raise awareness of the worrying financial situation many venues now find themselves in.

Donations to support The Opera House can be made online.