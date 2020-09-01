Jersey’s Chamber of Commerce is calling for Broad Street to reopen to traffic.

The network of businesses have said the street closure makes ‘little sense’ and that it is ‘very odd’.

Broad Street was pedestrianised in May to allow for cafes to provide al fresco dining for customers.

Now the Chamber of Commerce claims that the Minister for Health had not asked for the street to be closed.

The Broad Street closure makes little sense, and it is now clear that the medical advice has not called for this road to be closed. Given the main concerns of safe distancing are for indoors rather than outdoors, it appears very odd that one can be seated in a bar or restaurant, but the Minister insists closing Broad Street, as opposed to any other roads, is supporting physical distancing.

Jersey's government has responded to the Chamber of Commerce saying the road closure gives confidence to people walking around town.

Providing public spaces for physical distancing is part of our effort to encourage people, especially those at high-risk, to feel confident to come back into town. Contrary to the Chamber of Commerce announcement, medical advice is that it would not be prudent to relax measures further and that, as we enter the autumn and winter, we may need to re-escalate our ability to distance when outside.

A petition was submitted last month calling for the street to reopen to traffic.

So far over 1,300 people have signed it.