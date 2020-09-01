A memorial garden to remember Harry Zambon will open at Jersey College for Girls today.

The 25-year-old died from brain cancer last year after raising more than £12,000 for the Jersey Brain Tumour Charity. His family says they wanted to honour him by building a garden where he studied, so "existing and future students have an outdoor quiet place to enjoy and have times of reflection".More than £11,000 was raised through a Crowd Funding page - exceeding the target of £10,000.

Having a peaceful outdoor space on the College campus will allow students an appropriate and suitable place to take some time out for thinking and reflection away from the busy College environment.

In 2018 Harry Zambon was crowned the Channel Islands Pride of Britain Fundraiser of the Year.

