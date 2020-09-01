Aspiring politicians can officially stand for election in Guernsey from today, as nominations open at 9am (1 September).

Anybody age 18 or over, registered on the Electoral Roll, ordinarily resident in Guernsey and not having been sentenced to six months or more in prison within the past five years can become a candidate.

Candidates must complete a form, with a proposed and seconder backing their bid, which must be delivered to the Bailiff’s office between 9am Tuesday 1 September and 4pm Friday 4 September 2020.

For the first time, voters will choose their preferred candidates on an island wide basis.

It comes after 45.1% of the electorate turned out to vote on the move in 2018.

From now wherever you live, you will be choosing from all the candidates in Guernsey, and you will get to cast up to 38 votes.

This General Election is also seeing the emergence of party politics; groupings of candidates under a common umbrella of policies or interests or promises.

Today also marks the formal start of the campaigning period during which candidates can spend no more than £6,000 on their electioneering, with political parties’ spending capped at £9,000, of which party candidates can contribute no more than £3,000 to their party.

Key dates:

1 September: Nominations open for candidates who want to stand for election

4 September: Nominations close

3 and 4 October: Super-polling stations open

6 and 7 October: Traditional local polling stations open

You can also register to cast your vote by post, but you must register by Friday 25 September here.

Anyone wanting to become a States Member has until Friday to put themselves forward.