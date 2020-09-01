Two off duty nurses that helped save a man's life in Guernsey have been given an award.

In August 2019 Bob Sweets was working at the Belgrave Wanderers club house when he began to feel unwell.

Within minutes he collapsed and experienced a cardiac arrest.

Luckily for Bob, off-duty intensive care nurse Kristy Grant and community nurse Sue Black noticed the signs and started CPR.

Kristy gave chest compressions and Sue maintained Bob’s airway.

Meanwhile, a member of the public called 999 and an ambulance crew arrived in minutes.

Upon arrival they attached a defibrillator and gave him oxygen.

Bob spent several days in Intensive Care in Guernsey before being flown to Southampton for surgery. He has now fully recovered.

Kristy and Sue’s quick action ‘undoubtedly’ gave him the best chance of survival, according to St John Guernsey.