Three people have been appointed to Guernsey’s secondary education review panel.

The Committee for Education says the ‘independent voices’ will help oversee the review, which will focus on three alternatives to the controversial one-school two-site model which was put on hold earlier this year.

Advocate Peter Harwood

The former Chief Minister has been appointed as an ‘independent overseer’. The States say his role will be to ensure that the review is transparent and - they also say he is tasked to ensure conclusions drawn are guided by evidence.

Phil Eyre

Appointed as the independent facilitator, he will run meetings and workshops with teaching staff - encouraging ‘full and frank’ debate.

Peter Marsh Consulting

Will make sure the review’s work is accurate and vigorous.

The report had been intended to be put before the States by June 2020, before the original election.

However, it will now not be debated until 2021. With the election going ahead in October it means a new government will be making the decision.