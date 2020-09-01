Jersey's travel industry is calling on the government to lobby counterparts in the UK, to maintain a more flexible border arrangement for incoming travellers to the Channel Islands once Brexit takes effect next year.The industry fears that a passport requirement will deter Europeans who, until now, have been able to travel here using only their ID cards.Robert McKenzie of the C.I. Travel Group says French and German agents and tour operators are already predicting an impact on their businesses, with some even considering dropping their Channel Island programmes.

He added that it is "Jersey following the UK government" and therefore the island has to align with UK policy.

Of course this isn't just about the Channel Islands, the whole of the UK inbound tourism industry is going to be affected by this so I think we need to join forces with the UK inbound tourism industry to continue to get the message across to the UK government that this is going to have a severe impact on not just the UK tourism industry but the Channel Islands as well.

Jersey's Maison de la Normandie have also told ITV News that several of their regular market traders have decided not to return to the tri-annual Norman Market as a result of the passport requirement. Out of the 10 regular traders, half do not have a passport at present. A French passport costs €86.

We communicated to them earlier this year to warn them that they would need a passport if they were going to come over to Jersey again and some of them unfortunately already told us that they would stop coming over because it's an additional cost for them and it's already quite costly to come over to Jersey. So they will stop, for others it won't stop them, but we will have some issues.

Whilst more and more French people do have a passport these days, many still travel primarily in Europe, where they do not require a passport, says Belhomme.She thinks the change is likely to particularly impact school groups and school trips, as children generally do not have passports. The more spontaneous day trip market is also likely to be affected. The UK left the EU on 31 January this year, upon which it entered a transition period. The transition period is due to expire on 31 December 2020.