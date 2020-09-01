The cycle path between La Frégate Café and Gloucester Street junction in Jersey is being rerouted.
The new path will now go behind the wall at Les Jardins de la Mer, making the existing path alongside the Esplanade just for pedestrians.
The bus stop on the Esplanade will also get a shelter.
Work on the cycle path is expected to take four weeks to complete.
Jersey’s Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Kevin Lewis, says the change will encourage people think about using greener transport methods.
This work is an example of how we are developing infrastructure which is easier and safer for Islanders to use, and which ultimately encourages more people to switch to sustainable forms of transport. Changes like these will cumulatively enable us to have a transport system that actively improves the quality of life in Jersey by making cycling safer, simpler, and more appealing.