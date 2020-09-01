The cycle path between La Frégate Café and Gloucester Street junction in Jersey is being rerouted.

The new path will now go behind the wall at Les Jardins de la Mer, making the existing path alongside the Esplanade just for pedestrians.

The bus stop on the Esplanade will also get a shelter.

Work on the cycle path is expected to take four weeks to complete.

Jersey’s Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Kevin Lewis, says the change will encourage people think about using greener transport methods.