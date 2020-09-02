A teenager from Guernsey has told ITV News of her miraculous recovery from a near fatal drug incident.

Remy Turner was told she would not survive after taking suspected MDMA at a party in July.

Less than a month on, the 16-year-old has been hailed as a 'miracle' by healthcare workers and Remy says she hopes others will learn from her mistake.

I'd walk through different rooms to get my blood taken they were like you're the miracle Remy, you're the famous Remy. Words can't describe what it's like when they say you've made it even though you weren't supposed to make it.

Her mum, Louise, set up a gofundme page to give something back to those that saved Remy’s life.

It was quite hard to hear that she was meant to die basically. They told me three times on three different occasions. No Mother wants to hear that do they? It was hard. I can't explain my feelings. I was numb, I don't really remember much of it.

An investigation into the drug incident is ongoing.