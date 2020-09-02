There will be no Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards this year, ITV Channel Television has announced.

It follows the massive disruption to local, national, and international sporting calendars caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s hugely disappointing to have to make this decision, but given the lack of competitive sport taking place this year, and the continued restrictions around public events, we’ve taken the difficult decision to cancel the awards for this year.

The event, the most prestigius in island sport, has been broadcast live on ITV Channel TV annually since it was established in 2003.

It is set to return in January 2022, at Beau Sejour in Guernsey, when the successor to Guernsey footballer Maya Le Tissier - who was named Betway CI Sports Personality of the Year 2019 - will be crowned by public vote.