A party in a bunker has been broken up by Jersey Police.

Officers were called to La Pulente on Sunday (30 August) at 00.30am after reports of a ‘large party’.

People were dispersed as soon as police arrived on scene.

The party is now being investigated for unlawful entertainment and a spokesperson said if there proves to be any evidence of illegal behaviour they will ‘look to proceed accordingly’.

The States of Jersey Police has committed resources to investigating the party, alongside Environmental Health. From a policing perspective, we will be looking for evidence of organisation of unlawful entertainment. Should the investigation identify evidence of illegal behaviour, then we will look to proceed accordingly.

No arrests were made.