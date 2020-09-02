Nearly 7,000 EU nationals living in Jersey still need to apply for a 'Settlement Scheme' to allow them to stay after Brexit.

It comes after the UK left the European Union at the start of the year.

So far 12,500 people have applied to the scheme which allows EU citizens to continue living in Jersey after Brexit.

All EU, EEA and Swiss nationals who wish to continue living and working in Jersey from 1 January 2021 will need to apply.

Those of British and Irish nationality are exempt.

EU nationals who arrive in Jersey before 1 January 2021 will be eligible for the scheme, and applications can be made up until 30 June 2021.

The scheme was launched in February 2019.

Any EU national that arrives in Jersey after 31 December 2020 will require a visa to work, and their employer will need a work permit. Jersey's Home Affairs Minister says the Settlement Scheme "protects the rights of the more than 20,000 EU nationals living and working in Jersey" allowing them to remain in the island from the 1 January next year.

Understandably, the impact of COVID-19 will have been a key focus for islanders over the last few months. However, the need for EU nationals to apply remains unchanged, and it is important that anyone wishing to remain in the island from next year applies to the scheme before the deadline.

The island's External Relations Minister says EU nationals living and working in Jersey "form an integral part" of the community, "they contribute socially, economically and culturally to the prosperity of Jersey".

As a consequence of Brexit, EU nationals living and working in Jersey could have faced uncertainty from the beginning of next year. The Jersey-EU Settlement Scheme removes this uncertainty and ensures that people who have made Jersey their home can remain here for as long as they wish to.

Applications to the scheme can be made online.

The government says due to the pandemic, the final stage of the application cannot be completed at this moment in time. However applicants’ rights will be in place as long as the application has been made.

An online system will be launched later this month allowing applicants to complete the process remotely.