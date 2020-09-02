Jersey will have "one of the most physically active populations in the world" if a new 10-year plan from Jersey Sport is successful.

Its 'Inspiring an Active Jersey' strategy sets out to increase physical activity locally by 10% by 2030 to help create a healthier island.

Recent statistics revealed that four in five children in Jersey, and just under half of adults, do not meet the World Health Organisation’s recommended guidelines for physical activity.

"The main thing is to put a focus on those who are least active and have the most barriers towards entry into sport or physical activity and try and work with them to break down some of these barriers", said Jersey Sport CEO Catriona McAllister.

"A secondary focus really is sport and trying to build a sporting structure that means no matter what level you play sport at, this island has a pathway to support you".

Watch: Jersey Sport CEO Catriona McAllister

The new strategy centres around five core principles, including making physical activity fair and equitable, building active living into islanders' everyday lives, and making sport enjoyable at every level.

Jersey Sport says it wants to build a ‘spend to save’ business case for investment in sport and active living, which it says will be needed to achieve its goal of making Jersey one of the world’s most active populations.

Watch: Senator Steve Pallett, Jersey's assistant minister with responsibility for sport

"Some of the levels of inactivity within our population is clearly something that has caused us some concern", said Senator Steve Pallett, Jersey's assistant minister with responsibility for sport.

"I think it's right now that we start to look at how we can prevent people getting ill and start to move away from treating them to stop them getting ill in the first place."

"Government really needs to commit, not just in strategies but in pure hard cash, around a preventative agenda that can reduce some of the inequality and make sure people stay fit and active", he said.