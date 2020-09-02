‘Spend Local’ cards worth £100 are being sent to Jersey residents from 9 September.

The pre-paid Mastercards are being sent to people’s home addresses.

On receiving the cards you will have to activate them online or on the phone, the government will be sending ‘easy to follow’ instructions to do this.

The £100 balance can be used as a part-payment towards larger purchases or used multiple times for smaller payments but it has to be spent by 31 October.

The cards, which were announced in July, are part of a £150 million support package to help stimulate growth in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

The measures include:

£100 extra sent to low income families

Reduction to Social Security contributions

Extended time to repay GST and Social Security deferrals

Fiscal Stimulus Fund worth £50 million

People are being asked to keep hold of their cards, and not give them to other people, in case there is an additional top-up in the future.