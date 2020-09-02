A regional approach to Jersey’s travel guidance has come into force today.

It means the 'traffic light' system, which splits countries into red, amber and green according to the risk of infection, is now tailored to specific regions of the UK, France and the Republic of Ireland.

The localised measures were introduced to frequently travelled areas in an effort to control rising coronavirus infection rates.

A full breakdown of the countries and regions can be found on our interactive map.

GREEN

Anyone arriving from a green area must take a coronavirus test on arrival, but they do not need to self isolate unless they test positive.

To be green, an area must have less than 25 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people within the last 14 days.

AMBER

People travelling from amber areas must take a coronavirus test on arrival and five days later. They must self isolate until both results return negative.

An amber area will have between 26 and 119 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people within the last 14 days.

RED

Passengers must take a coronavirus test on arrival, but they also have to self isolate for two weeks.

To be red an area will have to have more than 120 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

Last week Dr Ivan Muscat said the new regional categorisation is a ‘safer way forward’.