Schools in Jersey will reopen today for the new academic year.

While a handful of schools returned yesterday , the majority return today (3 September).

It has been 165 days since all students were in their classrooms full-time.

Following lockdown, some pupils were allowed returned to school in June, but only on specific days.

Jersey's Minister for Education says that although things will "look and feel different" she wants to "reassure parents, students and teaching staff" that their health is "number one priority".

It is imperative that all our young people get the chance to return to the classroom at the start of term and I wish them all well in the upcoming school year.

Returning to school: Physical distancing

Jersey's government has issued advice suggesting primary school students should return in 'bubbles' to limit interaction between classes.

The government does however state that physical distancing is not required in either primary or secondary school.

Returning to school: Mask wearing

Students do not have to wear masks in school.

However, those over the age of 11 travelling on a school bus will be asked to wear a mask for the time they are in the vehicle (although it is not mandatory).

Mask wearing is only mandatory (unless they are medically exempt) when students over the age of 11 are travelling on a LibertyBus service.

Jersey's Medical Officer for Health says research shows children seem "much less likely than adults" to be the source of Covid-19 spread to other people.

Dr Turnbull highlights that the return of children to school before our school summer holidays "did not result in any increase in COVID-transmissions".

School attendance is one of the most important factors in any child’s health, current and future. School improves health, learning, socialisation and opportunities throughout the life course including employment. Lack of schooling, for whatever reason, is one of the most important factors in perpetuating socioeconomic and health inequalities.

Nurseries re-opened in June following Public Health guidance.