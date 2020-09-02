Sure Guernsey have been fined £80,000 for inaccuracies with their latest phone book.

The 2019/20 Bailiwick of Guernsey Telephone Directory contained inaccurate details that in some cases were also found to be against ‘subscribers wishes’.

During the inquiry into the issue, Sure said there were 119 entries which should not have been published - with 19 of those being ‘at risk of potential material harm’.

It is the first fine the Data Protection Authority has imposed under a new law to protect individuals' private data.

[The decision] was unanimously agreed by all members of the Authority. Although this fine is substantially lower than the maximum which the Law permits, we hope it will bring home the importance of taking great care with people’s personal information.

Customer complaints suggested that there were at least 216 reports of inaccuracies relating to 244 phone numbers.

The Data Protection authority said there are potentially even more wrong numbers in the book.

Sure say they are 'disappointed' and 'surprised' by the decision. They also said they believe some of the reviews findings were 'factually incorrect'.

We’d like to again apologise to any customer who was affected by the errors in last year’s telephone directory. However, we are disappointed and surprised by the ODPA’s ruling which follows on from what, in our view, was a flawed and unfair investigation process. We are now considering the ruling in detail before we formally respond.

Around 40,000 copies of the directory were delivered across the Bailiwick.