Two teenagers were left stranded on Lihou Island on Tuesday (1 September 2020).

Guernsey Coastguard was called at 5pm after the two had been cut off by the rising tide.

After arriving on scene shortly before 6pm the St Peter Port inshore lifeboat took the two safely back to Guernsey.

Their parents, the Lihou Island Warden and a Guernsey Coastguard officer gave the young people ‘words of advice’ on the causeway opening times.

The small island is located just off the west coast of Guernsey and accessed by a causeway at low tide for about two weeks every month.

It is considered an important nesting site for migratory birds and nesting gulls and waders.