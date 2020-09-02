Heather Watson is out of the US Open after being beaten 7-6 6-1 by Johanna Konta in an all-British first round at Flushing Meadows.

The Guernsey star saw six set points go by the wayside in the opener as Konta, British number one and ninth seed, produced some big serves when she needed them to take the tie-breaker 9-7.

Konta, who is ranked 13 in the world, then raced through the second set to consign Watson to a ninth career round one defeat in New York.

A former junior champion at the US Open, Watson has still never won a singles match there as a senior.