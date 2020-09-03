Campaigners have called for a peaceful protest after overnight parking was banned at Le Port in St Ouen's Bay.

Last year parking at Le Port was restricted to 12 hours, to deter vehicles from parking overnight.

Previously the Jersey car park was regularly used as an unofficial campsite. Despite efforts to deter people from camping, there were reports that some people were still spending the night there.

Now no one will be able to park between 11pm and 5am at Le Port.

St Peter’s Constable, Richard Vibert, said the move to ban parking was ‘necessary’ but it would be reviewed.

We were reluctant to introduce this rule, but it was necessary to bring order to the area. Throughout summer there has been antisocial behaviour that has put another, unfair, burden on the Honorary Police. This decision will be reviewed, and I’m still open to discussions that could make camping in Le Port possible in the future.

The six hour restricted period had been brought in at the request of the Honorary Police, according to the Constable.

Now some members of the Love Le Port group have said that ‘it’s time for a peaceful protest’ with others agreeing.