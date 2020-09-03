A local campaign group has teamed up with an Indonesian NGO to restore a forest the same size as Jersey in Northern Sumatra.

'The Size of Jersey' campaign group says it has been set up to "take action to protect our natural world".

More than 11,600 hectares of land within the Leuser Ecosystem is home to four palm oil farms.

The group aims to restore the land to its natural habitat, and in doing so, help Jersey become carbon neutral by 2030.

This project will allow the island to offset approximately one third of our annual carbon emissions whilst restoring vital wildlife habitat in one of the world's most biodiverse and threatened ecosystems.

The Size of Jersey's campaign manager, Jonathan Stark, was the senior gorilla and orangutan keeper at Jersey Zoo for 10 years.

During his time at Jersey Zoo, Jonathan visited many conservation projects, including trips to Sumatra where he learnt about the work of the Indonesian NGO, Forum Konservasi Leuser.

Forum Konservasi Leuser was established in 2012 and has 26 Wildlife Protection Teams, dedicated Elephant Patrol Teams, Community Patrol Teams and 12 Mobile Monitoring Units - which investigate forest and wildlife crimes.

The organisation employs over 250 staff and more than 30 volunteers.