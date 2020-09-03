Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman says his side are itching to get started as the new season gets underway - but warns they will face 'different challenges' as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

They travel to Bedfont & Feltham for their first fixture in Combined Counties Division One, having been denied promotion following the decision to null and void the season.

This was despite a dominating maiden season which saw them win all 27 matches, bringing them within just a few points of sealing the league title.

But despite the disappointment of their last campaign, manager Gary Freeman says his side are as focused as ever.

We're confident. There's some good players here who want to play and want to perform, so I'm confident the players will go out there and do it again. It's going to be difficult, I do think there's going to be different challenges this year obviously with everything that's going on, but really looking forward to the game on Saturday - it's about time.

The club were forced to postpone their only pre-season game because of the restrictions around coronavirus. They must now follow rigorous risk assessments which means teammates must bubble into groups of four, follow strict hygiene regulations and closely monitor the government's travel guidance for all fixtures.

With the restrictions currently in place, Bulls are not expecting to play any games at their home ground of Springfield until the second half of the season.

Obviously a lot of the players have got commitments, whether it be kids, marriage commitments or work commitments so I think there'll be quite a lot of players used this season. But a lot of the boys are buying into it and I think they're excited to get going.

This season will also see Bulls challenging for the FA Vase in the hopes of making it all the way to the hallowed turf of Wembley.

After being given a bye, they will enter the competition in the second round, where they will play either Billinghurst or FC Elmstead on Saturday 10 October.