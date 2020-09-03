Guernsey has seen a boom in housing sales post lockdown.

Since lockdown restrictions were eased in June, estate agents have seen an influx of people buying and selling homes.

The number of houses under offer in Guernsey has almost doubled for some estate agents.

Swoffers, a local estate agent, says during an average summer period, it usually has 60 houses under off, but now it has more than 115.

Swoffers agent Andre Austin says there has been an "unprecedented" rise in the local housing market.

Locate Guernsey promotes and supports relocation to the island by individuals and businesses. Director Jo Stoddart says the island has become "very appealing" to people wanting to relocate.

People might not have considered Guernsey before for all sorts of reasons. All of a sudden they're realising it is possible and they can live a decent life here.

Jo Stoddart also says some of her clients have realised that working from home was a good option, so relocating to an island free from coronavirus is favourable.