Guernsey's Rocquaine Regatta returns tomorrow on the island's west coast.

Thousands of people are expected to gather in the bay by Fort Grey for the free one-day event.

A whole host of activities and entertainment are scheduled:

Sea events start at 10am

Road and stage events start at 12pm

Beach events start at 1pm

Swimming and rowing events start at 1:30pm

Sea events include; a variety of boat races, from fast boats to fishermen's boats.

Road and stage entertainment includes; a pallet smashing competition, a talent competition, a performance by Guernsey Majorettes, and circus entertainment.

Beach activities include; a beach scavenger hunt, crab pot pulling, a sand castle building competition and a 'wife carrying' race, in which anyone can take part.

The swimming and rowing schedule includes; raft racing, swimming races and a rowing competition.

The evening will draw to a close with a barbecue and music in the field opposite Fort Grey.

The coast road will be closed from Fort Grey to the Imperial between 11am and 7pm.

More information can be found online.