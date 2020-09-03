Nineteen homes in Sark will have their electricity permanently cut off from Monday (7 September). It is after the Sark Electricity Company was ordered to remove the infrastructure that powers them from a resident's land.

The supply at La Tour, on the north of the island, will be disconnected on Monday 7 September and then work will begin to remove the cabling and ancillary equipment.

The electricity provider had intended to fight the move in court, but bosses say it could not afford to fight the case.

The summons demanded the equipment should be removed under trespass and nuisance grounds and due to health and safety concerns.

I am acutely aware of the distress this will cause, particularly as we move towards the winter months. This is not what I want to do, I am simply left with no choice. I extend my personal apologies to all residents but especially to those of you affected by this disastrous opinion. I have lobbied Chief Pleas on your behalf and failed.

The utility company are asking anyone who has a spare diesel generator to lend it to those affected, if they need it.

Director, Alan Jackson also announced he is currently arranging for a shipment of emergency generators, in case other islanders who have SEC infrastructure on their land wish the 'exercise their rights' and have it removed too.