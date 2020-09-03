Aurigny has announced it will not operate a broad range of flights until at least 12 October.

The airline had been due to offer a greater number of services, but says Guernsey’s self-isolation requirements are ‘too much of a barrier’.

The impact of Covid-19 on our business over the past six months has been catastrophic. Passenger numbers are significantly down with 250,000 fewer passengers in the same period as last year.

Aurigny cancelled the majority of its flights during the coronavirus pandemic, with lifeline services to Alderney and Southampton being the only ones to remain.

In July the first air bridge flight between Guernsey and the Isle of Man took off. The Aurigny operated service sold 4,000 seats.

However the airline says there is ‘insufficient demand’ to operate on all of its usual routes.

Whilst many of its flights will not go ahead the Guernsey Southampton lifeline route will fly on weekdays and, for the first time since April, operate on weekends.

The weekend flights will start on 21 September.

Aurigny say if the States announce a change to self-isolation requirements they would reconsider their decision.