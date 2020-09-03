More than one third of people in Jersey say they are financially worse off due to coronavirus.

Over one quarter of people expect their household finances to get worse.

The figures come from this year’s Opinions and Lifestyle Survey Report.

Over 2,000 households, which were selected at random, completed the survey in June and July 2020.

10% of people’s household finances got a little bit better

49% of people’s household finances stayed the same

13% of people’s household finances got a lot worse

Jersey’s government has set aside £100 million for a fiscal stimulus, aimed at kick starting the economy, however not everyone is optimistic about the future.

Younger people were more optimistic about household finances improving over the next year. With 29% of people between the ages of 16-34 thinking finances would improve.

Meanwhile 17% of those aged between 55-64 thought the same and only 10% of people aged over 65 thought finances would improve.