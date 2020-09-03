Professional pesticides have been confirmed in the death of a buzzard in Guernsey.

The buzzard is now the fifth bird of prey in the Bailiwick of Guernsey to have been killed after ingesting animals which had eaten the poison.

The creature was found dead in mid-July alongside a pigeon, which it had been eating.

The contents of the buzzard's digestive system and the whole pigeon were sent to the UK for analysis and the same pesticide was found in both.

It is believed the buzzard died while eating, which officials say emphasises 'the serious hazard that these pesticides pose'.

States Officers would like to reiterate that if someone were to come across an intoxicated, injured or dead bird of prey, please do not touch it with bare hands. Gloves should be worn to handle the bird.

If you find a poisoned bird alive please contact the GSPCA on 01481 257261.

If it is dead, you're advised to place it inside two plastic bags and then to contact the States Vets by either telephone on 01481 711161 or by email at svo@gov.gg.

They will then organise the drop off/collection of the dead bird so that it can be disposed of safely following examination.

A £16,000 reward, from number of local wildlife organisations and individuals, is currently on offer for information that leads to the conviction of whoever is responsible.

If a member of the public has any information concerning the misuse of pesticides, this can be reported to the Health and Safety Executive by direct phone line on 01481 233555 or by email at hse@gov.gg.

States Officers say they will continue to investigate any allegations of misuse of pesticides and the States Veterinary Officers will investigate any consequential animal welfare concerns.