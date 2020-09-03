Work to create more space in Jersey's marinas has been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, plans were announced to add new 24-hour berths, and replace the 40-year-old pilings and pontoon at Albert Pier.

Plans were drawn up after concerns were raised over the marinas' full capacity. Work to redevelop St Helier Marina should have started this autumn, but Ports of Jersey says it had to be paused.

7,500 Number of boats that passed through St Helier in 2018.

Due to current travel restrictions the number of boats passing through the island's marinas has decreased significantly.

However, there are concerns about how well equipped the island will be to house new boats as well as returning visitors once restrictions lift.