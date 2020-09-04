Battle of Flowers event for Jersey care home residents

Residents at L’Hermitage Care Centre and Beaumont Villa have held a mini Battle of Flowers.

The parade, which was cancelled because of coronavirus, is usually attended by the majority of people at both care homes.

Disappointed that the event was not going ahead - the care home decided to bring it to them

Residents got involved in the celebrations, with wheelchairs being covered in flowers Credit: L'Hermitage Care Centre

Credit: L'Hermitage Care Centre

A horse and carriage, Miss St Helier and mini floats. The smaller event had all the best bits of the annual show.

Credit: L'Hermitage Care Centre

Because the Battle of the Flowers parade was cancelled because of covid, our residents were disappointed. They needed to be cheered up, they’d go every year. Our staff pulled together to give everyone a fantastic day. Kay Le Flem, L'Hermitage Care Centre

The gardener, Reece, provided the music, the care team decorated wheelchairs whilst crafting handmade flowers and the chef put on a big buffet.

In total 40 residents enjoyed the celebrations.