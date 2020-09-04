Guernsey election: 119 candidates on ballot

More than 100 people have put their names forward to stand in Guernsey’s 2020 General Election.

Guernsey’s first island wide election on 7 October will have 119 names on the ballot paper.

Islanders will be able to choose up to 38 people to vote for in the election as the final states will be made up of 38 deputies.

A significant proportion of candidates are male (91) with just 28 women putting their names forward.

76% Percentage of men standing in Guernsey's election

24% Percentage of women standing in Guernsey's 2020 election.

41 Candidates are in political parties

78 Candidates are not in political parties

The Alliance Party has put forward 11 candidates

The Guernsey Party has put forward 9 candidates

The Guernsey Partnership of Independents has put forward 21 candidates

The first day for nominations was the busiest, with 49 people putting their names forward.

32 People put themselves forward on the 4 September

10 People put themselves forward on the 3 September

28 People put themselves forward on 2 September

The full list of candidates will be available on Guernsey’s election website.