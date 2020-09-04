Guernsey election: 119 candidates on ballot
More than 100 people have put their names forward to stand in Guernsey’s 2020 General Election.
Guernsey’s first island wide election on 7 October will have 119 names on the ballot paper.
Islanders will be able to choose up to 38 people to vote for in the election as the final states will be made up of 38 deputies.
A significant proportion of candidates are male (91) with just 28 women putting their names forward.
Percentage of men standing in Guernsey's election
Percentage of women standing in Guernsey's 2020 election.
Candidates are in political parties
Candidates are not in political parties
The Alliance Party has put forward 11 candidates
The Guernsey Party has put forward 9 candidates
The Guernsey Partnership of Independents has put forward 21 candidates
The first day for nominations was the busiest, with 49 people putting their names forward.
People put themselves forward on the 4 September
People put themselves forward on the 3 September
People put themselves forward on 2 September
The full list of candidates will be available on Guernsey’s election website.