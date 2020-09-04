Jersey florist pleads guilty to importing Class A drugs into the island

A prominent Jersey florist pleaded guilty to importing Class A and Class C drugs into the island at Jersey's Royal Court.

Cochrane Mark Howe, the owner of Mark Howe Flowers and Co in St Helier, admitted importing drugs including cocaine, crystal meth and diazepam through Jersey's Airport on numerous occasions over a 20 month period. That was until he was arrested by police in June this year.

Howe's defence described him as "Jersey's Premier florist" and had asked the judge to grant the 49 year old bail until his sentencing date, arguing he needed time to get his business affairs in order.

However, the judge decided to side with the prosecution and said there would be "no grounds to granting bail before his sentencing."

Mark Howe will spend time in custody until his sentencing on 8 December. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The prosecution did accept that Howe was using the substances for personal use and not dealing but they referred to the 55 grams of crystal meth that he imported over the period, as grounds enough to sentence him to at least 10 years in prison.

Howe, who is originally from Northern Ireland, will be sentenced in the Royal Court on 8 December.

