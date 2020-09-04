Jersey Sport report highlights 'positive impact' on local sport in 2019

A report looking at Jersey Sport's performance in 2019 shows the charity got more islanders moving more often, supported training for coaches and helped fund off-island travel for athletes.

Jersey Sport gained charitable status last year which helped increase funding, meaning more investment could be put into services and activities offered across the island.

Several achievements were highlighted in the report:

'Move More' initiative

The 'Move More' initiative was started in May 2019. The charity says it has been "a great success", with hundreds of people taking part in the new 'Move More' Jersey exercise classes, referral classes, health walks and cycling events.

Volunteer workforce grants scheme

The volunteer workforce grants scheme saw £7,872 given to help sports associations support the development of local coaches, officials and volunteers.

Travel grants

Jersey Sport supported local sports clubs with more than 3,000 journeys and it provided 332 coaches and officials with workshops to continue their professional development.

Holiday camps

A new holiday camp was introduced in 2019 which was specifically for children with disabilities or additional special educational needs. The charity says it was "very well received and well attended".

Sports camps

There was an increase in the number of Year 5 students attending the term-time national Swim Safe programme on Jersey’s beaches.

At the RaceNation Sport and Move More Jersey Awards event in October, Phil Austin MBE thanked staff and board members for their hard work.