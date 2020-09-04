Majority of Guernsey businesses say travel is of high importance

More than half (55%) of Guernsey companies responding to a survey have said travel by the end of 2020 is of ‘high importance’ to their business.

The Institute of Directors, Guernsey International Business Association and the Chamber of Commerce asked members about business travel and the impact on current border restrictions. 505 respondents completed the survey.

Businesses have said travel restrictions affect client relationships, staff relocation and new custom.

41% of respondents say seven day isolation prevents all business travel.

People travelling to Guernsey are still required to self isolate for at least seven days.

The next phase, 5(c), could see travellers from certain lower-risk countries tested on arrival and isolating only until their test result is received.

71% believe a test on arrival would ‘restore travel habits’

We were delighted to have so many responses to the survey. The results provide important evidence to assist the States in their decision making and future planning. The global nature of Guernsey’s businesses often requires people to travel to the UK - and elsewhere - to market, network and generally build pipelines of new business, which has been reinforced with the results of this survey. John Clacy, IoD Guernsey Chair

When asked how risk could be reduced to the community, 78% said repeat testing was the best way forward.

Just under half (48%) of people supported face masks for new arrivals and less than one in ten supported community wide restrictions.