People could pay less for bus travel in Jersey, if a politician gets his way. Deputy Montfort Tadier wants islanders to only pay for a single ticket, even if they have to change buses to complete their journey - for example a trip from Gorey to the Airport. LibertyBus is currently holding a six month trial of transfer tickets to see if its popular.

It offers a 30p discount from two single tickets.

The new ticket system was announced in April but was put on hold until July when services returned to a more normal schedule once lockdown restrictions were lifted.

Deputy Tadier wants to see that trial become permanent and also wants fares to remain the same if you're using cash or card.

He also asks States members to agree that from the 1 January next year fares will be the same price, regardless of whether the purchase is made by cash, debit card or Avanchi Card.

The Infrastructure Minister is also asked to look into the possibility of allowing passengers to top up their Avanchi Card on buses.

It will be debated in the States on 10 October.