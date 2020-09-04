People's Park and Overdale on final hospital shortlist

The final shortlist for Jersey’s new hospital has been announced.

Overdale and People’s Park have been chosen as the final locations to be debated by the States in November.

Five Oaks, St Andrews Park and Millbrook have been removed from the list.

Over 80 possible sites were originally identified from suggestions made by the public which were then whittled down.

Constable of St Saviour Sadie Renard posted to her friends on Facebook the announcement that Five Oaks was off the list before the government made the official announcement.

The sites were assessed using criteria formed by the Our Hospital Citizens Panel and medical professionals.

We have consistently followed the evidence-based process put in place and remain on schedule for a States debate in the autumn to agree a location for our new hospital. Deputy Hugh Raymond, Vice-Chair of the Our Hospital Political Oversight Group

According to the government, the new hospital is expected to be built by 2026.