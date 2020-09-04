Sanctions for Jersey cricket team who 'walked off and refused to play'

A Jersey cricket team who "walked off and refused to play" after a disputed LBW decision have been docked 10 points, the Jersey Cricket Board has confirmed.

Royals CC, who play in the second tier of the island's weekend league, have also had three individual players sanctioned following the incident, which occurred during a game against St Ouen Springfield seconds last month.

The points deduction, which was imposed following an internal JCB disciplinary procedure, has not affected Royals' league position.

It is thought to be the first time in Jersey cricket history that a side have walked off the field during a game.