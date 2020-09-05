Guernsey athlete Alastair Chalmers storms to first British title

Guernsey 400m hurdler Alastair Chalmers set a new personal best as he stormed to a first national title at the British Athletics Championships in Manchester.

The 20-year-old paced his race perfectly to take victory by five yards from runner-up Chris McAlister in a time of 49.66.

Fellow Guernsey athlete Peter Curtis also set a new PB in the final, finishing sixth in 52.00 to cap a huge summer of progression for him.

Chalmers' victory comes 13 years after Guernsey's Dale Garland topped the podium in the same event at the British Championships.