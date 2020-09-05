Islanders asked to donate tinned food for Jersey's homeless shelter

People in Jersey are being asked to donate their tinned food to the island's homeless shelter to help those most in need.

The annual Tinathon, normally takes place in May but it had to be re-scheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is the first time in 11 years that the event has been postponed.

It will now be held on Friday 18 September at the West Centre and all items will be donated to the Shelter Trust. People are being asked to bring tins of meat, fish, vegetables, soup or fruit. All canned items donated will be sorted and given to those in the shelter or distributed into parcels for those struggling to afford food.

Organisers of the event say support from the public is needed more than ever with more islanders becoming homeless because of the pandemic. They say they can collect tins if required with people being asked to email tinathonjersey@hotmail.co.uk to arrange a pickup.

Tin donation points are also being provided by Waitrose in their stores at Red Houses, Longueville and Grands Vaux and by Co-op Grand Marché in their St Helier store from 7 to 17 September.