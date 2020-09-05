Jersey's government changes its landlord policy to help commercial tenants

Jersey's government is changing its Landlord Policy to try and help businesses struggling through the pandemic.

Commercial tenants operating in the government's properties could now be offered a partial or even complete rent wavier or a revised tenancy agreement.

We want to help Jersey businesses to continue to trade, and charging less rent is preferable to losing a tenant and a Jersey company. Deputy Kevin Lewis, Jersey's Infrastructure Minister

The government hopes the changes to its policy will reduce the risk of businesses going bust. The move is on top of the rent deferrals offered by the government during the pandemic. Rent holidays and lease terminations are also now being considered.

Deferring rent is not always the best long-term solution; for businesses which still have virtually no income, it merely compounds their debt...Government’s new policy enables us to provide support which is based on a tenant’s individual circumstances. Deputy Kevin Lewis, Jersey's Infrastructure Minister

A new framework has been set out for businesses to renegotiate their lease terms and Jersey Business will be able to support tenants to gather the correct information to put their case to the government.