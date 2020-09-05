Praise for amount of women nominated for Guernsey's election

An organisation trying to get more women into politics in Guernsey have praised the increase in those standing for the election in October.

Women in Public Life say it is really pleasing that the number of women standing for office this year is more than double the amount that stood in 2012.

This year there will be 28 women hoping to get elected, compared to 12 in 2012. However of the 119 candidates 91 are men.

Of course, with 119 candidates in total, that’s means only 24% are women and 76% are men so the candidate pool is still far from balanced and Guernsey is losing out on talent and representation as a result. But we are realists and we know removing the barriers that hold women back from standing for Deputy will take time and continued effort. Shelaine Green, Chair of Women in Public Life

Despite the 28 standing Ms Green says the Assembly is losing two of the best female Deputies in Michelle Le Clerc and Emilie McSwiggan, who are not standing for re-election.