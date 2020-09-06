Beresford Kitchen launches new pin badge to help raise funds for the charity

A Jersey charity that helps people with learning disabilities is calling on the public to help them raise funds lost because of the pandemic

Beresford Street Kitchen has launched a new pin badge for islanders to wear to show their support for the organisation. 10,000 badges have been made by Polygon Collective and the charity hopes to raise £30,000 from the sale of them.

The organisation offers people with learning disabilities and autism a chance to develop workplace skills. They have one cafe in St Helier and another a La Hougue Bie which helps people get into the world of work.

The pin badges can be bought from a range of places across Jersey, as Georgie Dodd the charity's fundraising manager explains...