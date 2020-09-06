Charity single released by Joshua Shea and friends

Credit: Can you see a rainbow

A mum and son duo from Jersey have teamed up with their friends and a group of talented musicians to create a charity single.

‘Can you see the rainbow?’ was written by the group after bike rides around the island during lockdown.

Actor Joshua Shea (young Newt in Fantastic Beasts the crimes of Grindelwald) sings the lead vocals.

Various others joined in the single, including Lydia Singer and a choir led by international conductor David Lawrence.

The song was produced during lockdown.

We ended up doing bike rides around the island and saw all the beautiful rainbows people put in their windows and we were inspired to write this song. Liz Shea

It’s a song of hope. We want it to be something uplifting but reflective of what everyone has been through. We want people to listen and enjoy - but also to support some fantastic charities Joshua Shea

Can you see a rainbow is raising money for Jersey charity Kairos Arts, the NHS and the Norfolk Community Foundation.