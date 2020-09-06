Coronavirus case confirmed in the Isle of Man

The Isle of Man has a new case of coronavirus after 108 days of no new cases.

The island currently has an 'air bridge' with Guernsey to allow islanders to visit each jurisdiction without the need to self isolate. ITV News understands this is currently unaffected by this new case of Covid-19.

The Isle of Man's Chief Minister is expected to contact Guernsey's Chief Minister on the matter later today.

The individual who has caught the virus is said to have been self-isolating inside their home for seven days. Howard Quayle, the Isle of Man's Chief Minister, says the risk to the community is ‘low’.

The air bridge between the islands has been a success with flights first starting back in July.