Broad Street in St Helier to remain closed to traffic

Broad Street will remain pedestrianised to maintain physical distancing requirements in St Helier town centre, Jersey's Infrastructure Minister says.

In response to the online petition to re-open it to traffic Deputy Kevin Lewis has said the current measures will remain in place on the grounds of medical advice.

That is despite pleas from the Chamber of Commerce who say the decision to close it makes 'little sense'.

But Deputy Lewis says the potential for an escalation of coronavirus cases over the coming months means more 'stringent' physical distancing restrictions may be needed in the centre of town.

It is accepted that while not everyone will avail themselves of this opportunity, some sections of the community are more sensitive to the requirement to physical distance than others and this is an important measure give confidence to their use of town. Deputy Kevin Lewis, Jersey's Infrastructure Minister

The measures will remain under review and the Minister says he will ask islanders for their views on the closure.

He has also refuted suggestions that this was a step towards closing Broad Street to traffic permanently saying a full consultation would be carried out before that would happen.

Back in March and April with the Covid-19 Safe Exit Strategy unfolding, there was not the time for a full formal consultation. However, I would like to be clear to counter any rumour, when it is proposed to change the use of a street permanently, I would always instigate a full and fair consultation process that seeks to balance views and needs of all stakeholders. Deputy Kevin Lewis, Jersey's Infrastructure Minister

The road closed to traffic in May because of the pandemic.