Field of 500 tackle rearranged Guernsey Half Marathon

Will Bodkin led home a field of more than 500 runners in Sunday's rearranged Butterfield Half Marathon in Guernsey.

The 1500m specialist finished in one hour, 12 minutes, 35 seconds to claim his first victory in the event, which was pushed back from its traditional Father's Day slot this year because of the pandemic.

Will Bodkin was the first man home in the Guernsey Half Marathon. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Nick Mann was second across the line, one-and-a-half minutes behind Bodkin, with Sammy Galpin completing the men's podium.

On the women's side, Jenny James was first across the line in a time of one hour, 22 minutes, 43 seconds.

Rosie Williams, champion in the All Terrain Challenge a few weeks ago, was second, and Liz Dudin third.

Jenny James finished in 1:22:43 to top the women's podium. Credit: ITV Channel TV

In total, 504 runners finished the 13.1 miles race, which started in torrential rain at L'Eree, and finished in sunshine in St Peter Port.

This year marked the 20th anniversary of the event, and the first mass participation road race held in the island since lockdown.