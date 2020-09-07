First coronavirus case in Guernsey in 129 days

A new case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the Bailiwick of Guernsey.

It comes after 129 days without an active case in the island.

The patient tested positive after they were tested on day seven after returning from the UK.

The seven-day swab was taken on Sunday 6 September and the person received their positive result nine hours later.

Public Health says the patient complied with all travel advice and went straight into compulsory self-isolation.

Whilst I know this announcement will concern members of the community, it is important to remember that we have robust systems in place to identify cases and then track and trace any contacts. The identification of this positive case gives us confidence that these systems are working correctly. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

The government says there is no link between this case and the first confirmed case in the Isle of Man, which shares an air bridge with Guernsey.