Islanders encouraged to 'run from home' in virtual Jersey Marathon

Organisers of the Jersey Marathon are encouraging islanders to 'run from home' to raise money to support charities.

This year's event, which was due to take place in October, was cancelled due to government restrictions around large gatherings of people.

However, Henry Baye from Standard Chartered Bank, who sponsor the marathon event says it is an opportunity to raise money for worthy causes who are currently struggling because of the pandemic.

We believe that the Run from Home challenge is a fantastic alternative to keep the spirit of the Standard Chartered Jersey Marathon alive in a safe way. It's an important event in the Island's calendar, not only bringing together the community but also raising significant funds to support charity. Henry Baye, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank Jersey

The virtual challenge will take place over a two-week period from Thursday 1 October and will include

The total Marathon distance which can completed in one consecutive run in one day, or covered across two or three consecutive days.

A Half Marathon finished as one consecutive run in one day.

The Ravenscroft Relay Race, which will see runners in teams of five take on the marathon distance over five varying distances. This will culminate in a live ‘grand finale’ race on 14 October on Jersey's waterfront and the thirty fastest Jersey based teams qualify for the ‘Ravenscroft Jersey Cup’.

The Marathon Mile, for islanders aged six and over of all abilities.

This year, the bank has selected St John Ambulance Jersey as its chosen charity - which has been welcomed by the organisation.

I am delighted that St John Ambulance has been chosen as Standard Chartered Bank’s local chosen charity partner for this year’s Jersey Marathon, which is very welcome and timely news. Barry Marsden, CEO of St John Ambulance Jersey

All runners who had entered this year's event will have their automatically entries carried over to 2021.