Jersey couple fined £800 each for breaching travel quarantine rules

A Jersey couple has been fined £800 each for breaching the rules on self isolation.

Maxime David and Margarita Farfan, aged 29 and 32 respectively, returned to Jersey from Belgium, via Luxembourg on 2 and 3 August this year.

Luxembourg was classified as red at the time, which would have required them to quarantine for 14 days.

When visited by Environmental Health at 2:30pm on Friday 7 August at their home address at Val Plaisant, there was no answer at the door.

The couple then returned home at 2:45pm telling the officer they had been out shopping together. They had also been for a walk.

Mr David read out a statement on their behalf where he apologised to the Court ‘and the Jersey public’ for having wasted time with their behaviour. He said they ‘never meant to put others at risk.’

Magistrate Le Cornu in passing sentence told the pair that whilst the rules may be ‘inconvenient’, they are there ‘to protect the lives of islanders’.

He gave them the option of an £800 fine each or a three week prison sentence. They opted to pay.